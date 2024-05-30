Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1842 J (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
