Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1842 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1842 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Maravedí 1842 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 265 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (30)
  • Cayón (8)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (15)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Tauler & Fau (11)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Lucernae Numismática - December 5, 2021
Seller Lucernae Numismática
Date December 5, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 J at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1842 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Maravedí Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search