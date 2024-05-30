Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1843 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1843 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Maravedí 1843 J - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1843
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1843 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1836 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Soler y Llach - July 10, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition G
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1843 J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

