1 Maravedí 1843 J (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1843 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4) VF (4) G (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)