Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1843 J (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1843
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1843 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 266 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1836 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
501 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search