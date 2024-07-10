1 Maravedí 1842 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

