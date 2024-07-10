Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1842 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1842
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (79)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (31)
- HERVERA (27)
- ibercoin (19)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- Soler y Llach (40)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (26)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
