Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1842 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1842 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1 Maravedí 1842 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1842
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (233) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1842 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1433 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (79)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (31)
  • HERVERA (27)
  • ibercoin (19)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (40)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (26)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Maravedí 1842 at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

