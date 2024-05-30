1/10 Real 1851 (Spain, Isabella II)

Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/10 Real
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/10 Real 1851 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place March 7, 2012.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 13, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
