Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/10 Real 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/10 Real 1850 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/10 Real 1850 - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/10 Real
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/10 Real 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (29)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (19)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (20)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (13)
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Stephen Album - August 16, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Numisor - May 11, 2021
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/10 Real 1850 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/10 Real 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1850 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1/10 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search