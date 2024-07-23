Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/10 Real 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/10 Real
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (116)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/10 Real 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 16, 2021
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisor
Date May 11, 2021
Condition MS63 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
