1/10 Real 1850 (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/10 Real 1850 . This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4335 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (19) AU (11) XF (63) VF (20) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) RD (1) RB (6) BN (5) Service PCGS (5) NGC (8)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (29)

Cayón (13)

CNG (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (19)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numisor (2)

Rauch (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (20)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (13)