1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "Without wreath" with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
