Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "Without wreath" with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (47)
  • Bertolami (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (22)
  • ibercoin (12)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (21)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
346 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Cayón - May 20, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date May 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1848 "Without wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1848 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search