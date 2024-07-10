1/2 Real 1848 M "Without wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "Without wreath" with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 313 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

