1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "Without wreath" with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88221 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) VF (2) No grade (2)