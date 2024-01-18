Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "Without wreath" with mark DG. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 88221 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,750. Bidding took place April 9, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
4458 $
Price in auction currency 3750 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2011
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 DG "Without wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1848 "Without wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

