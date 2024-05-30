Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1851
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (8)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 17, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Monedalia.es - November 30, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - July 12, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

