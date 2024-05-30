Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1851
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (8)
- HERVERA (2)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition MS63 ANACS
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
