1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1851 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 108 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 290. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

