1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

