1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Jubia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
