Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Jubia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" with mark J. This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Jubia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 312 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 12, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 6, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 6, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 J "With wreath" at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

