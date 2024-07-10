Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1850
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (43)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (21)
- CNG (2)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (21)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (22)
- Jesús Vico (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (29)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (21)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search