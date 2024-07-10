Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1850
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (181) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 941 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 950. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (43)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (21)
  • CNG (2)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (21)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (22)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (29)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (21)
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Stephen Album - October 31, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date October 31, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath" at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1850 "With wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Isabella II Coins of Spain in 1850 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search