Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1849
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1664 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Stack's - January 13, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" at auction Soler y Llach - April 19, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 19, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

