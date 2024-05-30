1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (7) XF (5) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) PF64 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2)