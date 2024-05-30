Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1849
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1849 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 27, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
810 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
1664 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 13, 2019
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
