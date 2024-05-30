Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Isabella II
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1848
- Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
3291 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
