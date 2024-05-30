Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II Reverse 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" - Coin Value - Spain, Isabella II

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Isabella II
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1848
  • Ruler Isabella II (Queen of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1026 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - April 9, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
3291 $
Price in auction currency 2700 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 10, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Westfälische - April 30, 2014
Seller Westfälische
Date April 30, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Jesús Vico - October 9, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 9, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search