1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath" (Spain, Isabella II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1848 "With wreath". This copper coin from the times of Isabella II struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)