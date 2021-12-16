Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938. Iron (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Iron

Obverse Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938 Iron - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938 Iron - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Spain 5 Céntimos 1938 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1938 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2682 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1938 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1938 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1938 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 1, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1938 All Spanish coins Spanish iron coins Spanish coins 5 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
