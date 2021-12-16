Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938. Iron (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) Service NGC (2)