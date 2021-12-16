Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938. Iron (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Iron
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,75 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Céntimos
- Year 1938
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1938 . Iron. This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 325 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
1073 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
2682 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search