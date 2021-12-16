Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition XF (1)