Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Brass
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search