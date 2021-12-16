Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937. Brass (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Brass

Obverse Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 Brass - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 5 Céntimos 1937 . Brass. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

