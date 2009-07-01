Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Diameter 20 mm. Piedfort (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Diameter 20 mm. Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,250. Bidding took place July 1, 2009.

Сondition AU (1)