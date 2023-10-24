Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Diameter 20 mm (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper. Diameter 20 mm
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,7 g
- Diameter 20 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Diameter 20 mm. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1919 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
