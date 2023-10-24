Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Diameter 20 mm (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper. Diameter 20 mm

Obverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper Diameter 20 mm - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper Diameter 20 mm - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Diameter 20 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Diameter 20 mm. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1919 $
Price in auction currency 1700 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

