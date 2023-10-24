Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper. Diameter 20 mm (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. Diameter 20 mm. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 944 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 6, 2021.

