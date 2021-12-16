Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)