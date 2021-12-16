Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

