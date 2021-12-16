Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1694 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
2266 $
Price in auction currency 2000 EUR
