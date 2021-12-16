Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937. Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1937 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

