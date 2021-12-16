Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 25 Céntimos 1932 (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 7 g
- Diameter 25 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1932
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
