Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 25 Céntimos 1932 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1932 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 25 Céntimos 1932 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 7 g
  • Diameter 25 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1932
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 25 Céntimos 1932 . This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 246 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1932 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1932 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

