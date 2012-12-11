Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937. Piedfort (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Piedfort

Obverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 Piedfort - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,35 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 . Piedfort. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint

Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 11, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

