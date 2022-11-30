Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,35 g
- Diameter 22 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3716 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search