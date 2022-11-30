Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service NGC (1)