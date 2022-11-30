Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,35 g
  • Diameter 22 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 10 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - November 30, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
3716 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
1637 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 11, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos 1937 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 10 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search