Pattern 1 Peseta 1937. Nickel (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- CoinsNB (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
