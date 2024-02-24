Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 1 Peseta 1937. Nickel (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 Nickel - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 Nickel - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1937 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1048 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 15. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CoinsNB (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish nickel coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search