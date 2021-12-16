Pattern 1 Peseta 1935. Nickel (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1935 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3)