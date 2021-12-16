Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 1 Peseta 1935. Nickel (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Nickel
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1935
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1935 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5420 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
4866 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
