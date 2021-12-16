Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 1 Peseta 1935. Nickel (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Nickel

Obverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1935 Nickel - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1935 Nickel - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1935
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1935 . Nickel. This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 468 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 4,800. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Spain 1 Peseta 1935 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
5420 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1935 (Pattern) at auction Cayón - December 11, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date December 11, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1935 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 1, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 1, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
4866 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1935 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
