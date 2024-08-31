Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 1 Peseta 1934. Copper. One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper. One-sided strike
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1934
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1934 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
