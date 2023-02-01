Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF62 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)