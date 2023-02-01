Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1931
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3839 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
