Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1931
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish Pattern 1 Peseta 1931 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2048 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 19, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1931 (Pattern) at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
706 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1931 (Pattern) at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
3839 $
Price in auction currency 3400 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1931 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition PF62 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1931 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

