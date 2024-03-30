Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,29 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Arahal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 51 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1936 "Arahal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

