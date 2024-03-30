Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,29 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Arahal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
