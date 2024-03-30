50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1) Service NGC (1)