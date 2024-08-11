Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos". Gold. Pattern (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Gold. Pattern

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" Gold Pattern - Gold Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" Gold Pattern - Gold Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Gold
  • Weight 4,89 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Santander, Palencia and Burgos
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

