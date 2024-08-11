Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos". Gold. Pattern (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Gold. Pattern
Specification
- Metal Gold
- Weight 4,89 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Santander, Palencia and Burgos
- Purpose Pattern
