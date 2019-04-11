Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,06 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Nulles
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,355. Bidding took place January 27, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
