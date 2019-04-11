50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,355. Bidding took place January 27, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) VF (2) F (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) Service NGC (2)