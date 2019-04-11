Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,06 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Nulles
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1874 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,355. Bidding took place January 27, 2009.

Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
340 $
Price in auction currency 340 USD
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Heritage - April 11, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stephen Album - September 15, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 30, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 30, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 50 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
