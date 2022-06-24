Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". With inscription (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: With inscription

Obverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" With inscription - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" With inscription - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint L'Ametlla del Vallès
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". With inscription. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Stephen Album - September 15, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2013
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Heritage - May 31, 2009
Seller Heritage
Date May 31, 2009
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1936 "L'Ametlla del Vallès", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

