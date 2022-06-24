50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". With inscription (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". With inscription. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22725 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,265. Bidding took place May 28, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (4) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (2)