Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,4 g
- Diameter 23,2 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Lora del Rio
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Lora del Rio Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2203 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "Lora del Río", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
