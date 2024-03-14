25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Lora del Rio Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2203 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

