Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,4 g
  • Diameter 23,2 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Lora del Rio
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Lora del Rio Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2203 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - July 19, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date July 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - April 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date April 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Stephen Album - September 15, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 15, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2015
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - February 23, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date February 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Lora del Río" at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "Lora del Río", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

