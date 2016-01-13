25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

