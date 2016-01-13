Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,08 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Nulles
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "Nulles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
