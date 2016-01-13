Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Stack's Bowers

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,08 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Nulles
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 35321 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 494. Bidding took place January 12, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stack's (2)
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
360 $
Price in auction currency 360 USD
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Spain 25 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Heritage - January 13, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date January 13, 2016
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1936 "Nulles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 25 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search