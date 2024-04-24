Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2 - 2,25 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Menorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4267 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
