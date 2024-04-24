25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4267 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (6) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) Service NN Coins (3) NGC (1)