Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2 - 2,25 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Menorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4267 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition MS65 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Coinhouse - May 8, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - March 29, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date March 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 "Menorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 25 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search