Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". Map on the reverse (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Map on the reverse
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Ibi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". Map on the reverse. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Schulman (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search