Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". Map on the reverse (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Map on the reverse

Obverse 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" Map on the reverse - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" Map on the reverse - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Ibi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". Map on the reverse. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Schulman - March 3, 2021
Seller Schulman
Date March 3, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
