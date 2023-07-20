25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". Map on the reverse (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". Map on the reverse. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 842 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place November 15, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)