Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Ibi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

  • All companies
  • Aurea (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (12)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (11)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

