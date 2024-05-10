Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Ibi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi". This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 254 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 400. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1937 "Ibi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
