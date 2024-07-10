2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

