Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 5,64 - 5,89 g
  • Diameter 29,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Arahal
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Heritage Eur - November 19, 2016
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2016
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1936 "Arahal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 2 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search