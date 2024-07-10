Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 5,64 - 5,89 g
- Diameter 29,5 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Arahal
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas no date (1936-1939) "Arahal". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arahal Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2119 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 19, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1936 "Arahal", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search