Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi". Copper (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1937
- Mint Euskadi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
