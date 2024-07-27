Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 8 - 8,5 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Euskadi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Euskadi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Katz (3)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Silicua Coins (9)
  • Stack's (1)
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Numismática Leilões - January 23, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Spain 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

