Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 8 - 8,5 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1937
- Mint Euskadi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Euskadi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 912 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place April 24, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1937 "Euskadi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
