Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon". Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic
Reverse 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon" Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Asturias and Leon
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1937 "Asturias and Leon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search