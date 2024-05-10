Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,94 - 4,5 g
- Diameter 21,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
- Year 1937
- Mint Menorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 5, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Heritage (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- ibercoin (4)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
