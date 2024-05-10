Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,94 - 4,5 g
  • Diameter 21,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 2 1/2 Pesetas
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Menorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 891 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 5, 2016.

Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 25, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 23, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stack's - January 17, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date January 17, 2018
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Heritage - September 7, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 7, 2017
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - November 30, 2014
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date November 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction HERVERA - July 10, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date July 10, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 24, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Heritage - January 16, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date January 16, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 2 1/2 Pesetas 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stack's - June 15, 2011
Seller Stack's
Date June 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
