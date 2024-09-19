Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: One-sided strike

Obverse 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" One-sided strike - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year 1936-1939
  • Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5743 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 9, 2019.

Spain 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition AU50 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1936 "La Puebla de Cazalla", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

