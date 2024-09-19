10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5743 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 9, 2019.

