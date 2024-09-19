Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: One-sided strike
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23,5 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1936-1939
- Mint La Puebla de Cazalla
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1936-1939 "La Puebla de Cazalla". One-sided strike. This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the La Puebla de Cazalla Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5743 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place July 9, 2019.
