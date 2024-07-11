10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Cazalla de la Sierra Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

