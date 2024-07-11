Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3,31 - 3,42 g
- Diameter 23,1 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Cazalla de la Sierra
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Cazalla de la Sierra Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1936 "Cazalla de la Sierra", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
