Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3,31 - 3,42 g
  • Diameter 23,1 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 10 Céntimos
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Cazalla de la Sierra
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Cazalla de la Sierra Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 183 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place February 27, 2014.

Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 20, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 10 Céntimos no date (1936-1939) "Cazalla de la Sierra" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Céntimos 1936 "Cazalla de la Sierra", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

