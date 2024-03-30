1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper-nickel (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (13) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Cayón (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (2)

ibercoin (9)

Jesús Vico (2)

Katz (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (6)