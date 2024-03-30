Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper-nickel (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper-nickel

Obverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" Copper-nickel - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" Copper-nickel - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Diameter 23,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Segarra de Gaia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Jesús Vico - October 4, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Silicua Coins - March 12, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Jesús Vico - November 26, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Tauler & Fau - July 8, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Katz - October 29, 2017
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2014
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Heritage - August 28, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

