1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper-nickel (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper-nickel
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 3,75 g
- Diameter 23,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Segarra de Gaia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper-nickel. This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 270 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 29, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2014
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Segarra de Gaia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
