Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper

Obverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" Copper - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,5 g
  • Diameter 23,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Segarra de Gaia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place July 15, 2020.

Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 120 USD
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia" at auction Stephen Album - September 20, 2014
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Segarra de Gaia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

