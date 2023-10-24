1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place July 15, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (1) XF (2)