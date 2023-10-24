Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: Stephen Album Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,5 g
- Diameter 23,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Segarra de Gaia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Copper. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Segarra de Gaia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 798 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place July 15, 2020.
Сondition
- All companies
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Segarra de Gaia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search