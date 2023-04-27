1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6375 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (7) F (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2)