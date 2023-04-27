Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 5,6 - 6,16 g
- Diameter 24 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1937
- Mint Ibi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6375 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (5)
- ibercoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
