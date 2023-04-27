Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 5,6 - 6,16 g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Ibi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Ibi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6375 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction ibercoin - June 27, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date June 27, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Stephen Album - January 22, 2017
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Stack's - August 13, 2014
Seller Stack's
Date August 13, 2014
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction Cayón - May 9, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi" at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Ibi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

