Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
25 Céntimos 1938 (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 25 Céntimos
- Year 1938
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1938 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 80. Bidding took place August 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (9)
- Coinhouse (4)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (7)
- ibercoin (6)
- Katz (2)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search