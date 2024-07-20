Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

25 Céntimos 1938 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 25 Céntimos 1938 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 25 Céntimos 1938 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 25 Céntimos
  • Year 1938
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 25 Céntimos 1938 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1441 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 80. Bidding took place August 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (9)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (7)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Coinhouse - February 11, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date February 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Silicua Coins - September 24, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Coinhouse - January 31, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 25 Céntimos 1938 at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Céntimos 1938 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1938 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 25 Céntimos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search