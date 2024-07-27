1 Peseta 1933 (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1933 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4643 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 10, 2023.

Сondition UNC (100) AU (25) XF (128) VF (47) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (4) MS64 (5) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) Service NGC (10) PCGS (5) NN Coins (4)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (1)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (63)

Coinhouse (4)

CoinsNB (19)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (3)

ibercoin (86)

Katz (13)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)

Monedalia.es (2)

Nomisma (1)

Numis.be (1)

Numismática Leilões (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rio de la Plata (5)

Russiancoin (1)

Silicua Coins (19)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Tauler & Fau (70)

Varesi (1)

VL Nummus (5)

WAG (1)