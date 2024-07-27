Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1933 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1933 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1933 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1933
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1933 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4643 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 10, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (63)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • CoinsNB (19)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • ibercoin (86)
  • Katz (13)
  • Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (19)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (70)
  • Varesi (1)
  • VL Nummus (5)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Cayón - July 17, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date July 17, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1933 at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1933 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search