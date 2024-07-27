Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1933 (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1933
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1933 . This silver coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4643 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place October 10, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Cayón (63)
- Coinhouse (4)
- CoinsNB (19)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- ibercoin (86)
- Katz (13)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rio de la Plata (5)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (19)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (70)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1933 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search