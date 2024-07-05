8 Reales 1809 S CN "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34263 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (13) XF (91) VF (129) F (11) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (6) NGC (14)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aureo & Calicó (59)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (30)

cgb.fr (1)

CoinsNB (1)

GGN (1)

Heritage (11)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (10)

HERVERA (37)

Hess Divo (1)

ibercoin (16)

Künker (5)

Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (4)

Morton & Eden (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (47)

Stack's (8)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (25)