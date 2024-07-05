Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1809 S CN "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (271) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34263 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (59)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (30)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- GGN (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (10)
- HERVERA (37)
- Hess Divo (1)
- ibercoin (16)
- Künker (5)
- Luna Coins., Ltd. (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (47)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (25)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
216 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
402 $
Price in auction currency 375 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date July 16, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller cgb.fr
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search