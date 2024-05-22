Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1809 C MP "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1809 C MP "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1809 C MP "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark C MP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (9)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • M&M AG, CH (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
896 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction CNG - January 5, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 5, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Jesús Vico - June 12, 2014
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1809 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search