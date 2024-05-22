Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1809 C MP "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark C MP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place March 8, 2018.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2265 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CNG
Date January 5, 2016
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
