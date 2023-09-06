Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1819 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1819 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 215 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
