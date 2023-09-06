Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1819 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1819 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1819 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1819 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
231 $
Price in auction currency 215 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
590 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 28, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Heritage - April 1, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date April 1, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

