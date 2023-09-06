8 Reales 1819 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1819 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1286 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (26) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (9)

Cayón (8)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (3)

ibercoin (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Soler y Llach (4)

Tauler & Fau (3)