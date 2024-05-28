Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1818 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1818 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
