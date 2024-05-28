Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1818 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1818 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1818 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1818 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 976 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 3,400. Bidding took place February 24, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (38)
  • Cayón (14)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (13)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
652 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Schulman - December 15, 2022
Seller Schulman
Date December 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Spink - October 1, 2022
Seller Spink
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1818 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search